WhatsApp: how to activate the “secret vault” to avoid being spied on

To protect all WhatsApp chats, the messaging application released new functions and features that specifically serve to improve the privacy and security of an account.

For example, WhatsApp have a chats “vault” to save them against a possible cyberattack; and also a double security check which allows users to shield their application and become unsafe.

Here’s what each is about and how to activate them.

How to protect a WhatsApp account?

WhatsApp.

1. Double security check

Two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication is a process that provides an additional layer of protection and it is highly recommended.

This verification method prevents an attacker from duplicating the cell phone number and the WhatsApp account on another smartphone. When WhatsApp asks for the text message, you will not be able to enter it.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will randomly request this code to verify that the person using the application is the one who created the account and not a cybercriminal.

To set up two-step verification (2FA) in WhatsApp, click Configuration, Account, Verification in two steps. Then a PIN number can be set.

Double factor verification: this is how it is activated.

2. Download an extra application

The user can add an extra layer of security in WhatsApp downloading any of the following mobile applications that were created specifically to protect other apps.

– My Eyes Only: It is a free application available for iPhone that allows save passwords, financial data, notes, user account information and any private content.

– Avast! Mobile Security: The popular antivirus in its mobile version maintains its reputation by far and goes one step further. Avast allows virus scanning of all installed and first-time applications in real time.

– Mobile Recovery: This application synthesizes the main functionalities of the previous apps. Among them are the possibility of sound an alarm even when the phone is silent, locate it on a map, lock it and erase contacts remotely. The application is purchased free of charge and is available for Android.

3. Save chats to the safe vault

To activate the chat vault for WhatsApp, you have to enter the platform and click on “Setting”.

Login to “chats” and “chat history”. Then select “export chats”. Now, a menu will be displayed that will allow

Once the chat is chosen, WhatsApp will ask whether to include multimedia content or just send the plain text and emojis.

This last option, by not having files such as videos, images and documents, is less heavy and faster.

WhatsApp then allows users to choose what email send chat log. A few minutes later, the full chat will arrive through the mailbox.

On the other hand, it is also possible to periodically back up Google Drive and Apple Cloud to the cloud.