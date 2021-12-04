WhatsApp changed: what are the 3 new functions of the app

In 2021, new features came to the WhatsApp messaging application like the messages that disappear; photos and videos that can only be viewed once; different options to change the speed of the audios, and more.

Other functions that came to the platform -which may have gone unnoticed by users- is the possibility of use the app with the cell phone turned off; download images to a computer without the need to connect the phone with a USB cable; and the new sticker maker.

WhatsApp: 3 “hidden” functions that are already available in the app

1. Multi-device

Thanks to one of the latest WhatsApp updates, the messaging application can be used on up to several devices at the same time and users will not have to verify their identity every time they log in.

In simple terms, the same WhatsApp account can be used on one phone and two computers, for example, without any restrictions. Also, another benefit is that If the cell phone is off, the user can continue using their account through their web browser without any problems.

To activate it, you must go to “Setting” and enter the section “Linked Devices”. Next step, activate the “multi-device” function and that’s it.

2. Personalized stickers

WhatsApp launched a new function that can be used to design and create your own personalized stickers within the app.

To do this, you have to click on the “paperclip” icon contained within a WhatsApp chat.

Step followed, click again on “Sticker” and upload a photo. Next, the platform will allow you to customize the photo and add outlines, make cuts, add colors and other stickers.

Once the editing process is finished, it will be ready to be sent.

3. Download WhatsApp images directly to a computer

Now all WhatsApp photos can be stored on a computer in few clicks, without the need to connect the cell phone or perform an additional process.

To do this, you have to open WhatsApp Web on a computer and enter the chat from which you want to migrate the photos.

Next step, click on the contact’s name and select “Media”.

Next, move your cursor over a photo, click the check mark, and then select all photos. Then the user can download them to his computer.