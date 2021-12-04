WhatsApp: 7 NEW FEATURES will arrive in 2022, what are they and what do they consist of?

2022 is just around the corner, and as we live through the last quarter of 2021, WhatsApp, Meta’s instant messaging service is already starting to work on new functions that will surprise its users in a few months. Here we present you the most striking.

Connection time, only for some contacts

The configuration of WhatsApp allows you to hide the last time you connected to the instant messaging service from your contacts, but currently one of the disadvantages of this tool is that if you deactivate the function, you will also not be able to see the last connection time of the rest of your contacts, but the Meta company is already testing a new feature that allows users to hide their “last seen” status but only with specific contacts and not all.

At the moment, the function is already available in the beta version of the application and should be implemented in the next weeks or months for all users.

No time limit to delete sent messages

While WhatsApp allows users to delete sent messages, there is currently a time limit of up to 4096 seconds (68 minutes and 16 seconds) to delete a text after it has been sent.

But based on testing in the beta version of the app, the company might be planning to remove this time limit once and for all.

Use WhatsApp on several mobile devices at the same time

The ability to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without depending on your smartphone connection will soon be a reality. In the beta version, which has been tested so far, the feature can be used on up to four devices.

A new space for the community

WhatsApp is working on a new community feature that could be rolled out in the near future. The function is reportedly similar to groups and channels on other social networks.

The new Communities feature will give admins more control over the different aspects of the app and they will be able to create multiple groups within a community, just like you can in Discord.

Sign out of WhatsApp

Logging out of WhatsApp will replace the “Remove Account” button and will support the next feature on multiple devices.

According to WaBetaInfo, which keeps track of WhatsApp updates, the app will finally offer a logout option for its users.

The option will allow users to log out of WhatsApp accounts from their devices, just like Facebook and other social networks. This new sign-out feature will likely allow app users to use their account on multiple devices at the same time.

Instagram Stories on WhatsApp

WhatsApp could share your Instagram stories in the future. The feature will reportedly allow users to view Instagram Reels directly from the instant messaging service’s app.

“Read later”

It is said that “Read Later” will be an improved version of the existing archived chat feature in WhatsApp. When a chat is moved to “read later”, WhatsApp will not send notifications for that chat.

Additionally, the feature will include a “vacation mode”, which will ensure that “read later” chats work the same as archived chats in the current stable release. Read Later will also come with an edit button for users to customize settings.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.