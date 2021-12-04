What’s so special about Cardi B’s whipped cream that it runs out in a matter of minutes?

Cardi B She has never hidden that she is not satisfied only with having earned the recognition of her colleagues, who did not always trust her skills as a rapper, and that his ultimate goal is to build a millionaire empire that extends beyond the world of music.

In addition to working on a more than respectable real estate portfolio, the artist has also ventured into the alcoholic beverages market that celebrities like so much,Although in his case he has opted for a very original concept creating a brand of whipped cream with vodka, which is available in three flavors: vanilla, caramel and mocha.

The name Cardi has chosen, Whipshots, refers to the concept behind this product, which has an alcohol content of 10 percent and serves to give “A touch of sophistication” to any type of drink or dessert. His latest bet has proven to be a success: In the two days that it has been on sale, the stock has been depleted within seconds even after the second replenishment.

“The obsession with Whipshots is very real. But the good news is that we are going to release 500 more cans for our family tomorrow at 12:00 PM Eastern Time ”, Cardi has promised in her Stories.

