What will your father think? Sylvester Stallone’s daughter appeared fully tattooed

For a long time Sophia What Sistine Stallone have shown that they are two extremely popular influencers in the social networks. This is due to the great talent that they possess and that they demonstrate daily with their program of Podcast. In it they talk about various daily situations that make clear the brilliant back and forth they have with their fans from all over.

For their part, the daughters of the talented actor from Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone, they are owners of a spectacular beauty since every time they publish a publication together or separately, their followers fill them with praise and comments about the good work they carry out in front of the microphone.

While, a few hours ago, Sophia, the eldest daughter of the film’s protagonist “Rocky” shared in one of his stories from his official account of Instagram an image of her that left all her followers with their mouths open. Since it appears completely tattooed. Also and for the tranquility of his fans this was nothing less than a filter of the aforementioned social network that caused this appearance.

On the other hand and speaking of their working life, the radio program that the beautiful blondes do is called UNWAXED. It is transmitted through the networks, and they even have their own profile of Instagram, where they make and upload said audiovisual works. Over time it has become one of the most popular in the United States.

Finally, let us remember that the eldest daughter of the interpreter of “Rambo” She has surprised her fans of the famous little camera network by showing off her skills as a painter. The host and model presents her paintings that show her great talent. Also remember that a couple of years ago the beautiful blonde received a degree in communication and journalism from the University of Southern California.