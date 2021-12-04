What to do in Barcelona today Saturday, December 4, 2021

Youth supposes a desire for knowledge, a desire to learn and it is the decisive moment in which we begin to choose, to decide what we like and what we don’t like. have the necessary criteria to judge, based on our experience, the exterior. Nobody is born taught. In the cultural aspect it is also important to have a solid foundation in order to be able to value later. That is why the return of the face-to-face version of the Reteena, an audiovisual festival designed for teenagers which includes movies, master classes and other activities so that develop a critical look at the productions you consume.

The screenings begin today at Fabra i Coats with Clueless, 1995, a comedy starring very young Alicia Silverstone and Britanny Murphy, who is a free version of the classic Emma, by Jane Austen. It focuses on high school girls who care to be as popular as possible but one of them also tries to integrate the most marginalized. In this same space, tomorrow we will be able to see one of the best films of this year, Girls, about a girl (Vicky Luengo) who aspires to succeed as a photographer in Barcelona, ​​but loses her job and she is forced to return, against her will, to her hometown in Cornellà. There she will meet up with her old friends, her parents and neighbors and she will have to find her own way.

In the Filmoteca

The Filmoteca de Catalunya will take over next Tuesday with the Moroccan Casablanca beats. It is an energetic and emotional film about a former rapper who works in a cultural center and tries to get students to free themselves from the weight of traditions through hip hop culture. On Wednesday there will be a session of short films by young local talents (L’estrany, Malamar, Els peixos no dormen mai and Evil lose) on topics such as problems during the holidays and conflicts between parents and children.

Thursday we will discover Ovella, a collective project of the students of the last year of the ESCAC school starring Nao Albet. Interprets a young man who has been treated like a sheep since he was born and his occupation consists of eating, sleeping, grazing, and hanging out with the only sheep in the flock that accepts him. The North American will close the sessions in this space on Friday Cryptozoan, a provocative animated work in which a cryptozoologist is dedicated to rescuing mythical creatures. But after coming across one of them begins to doubt the treatment that society gives them and decides to protect them turning them into anonymous beings.

Modern classics

That same Friday the cycle begins at the Cinemes Girona with a whole youth cult film, The club of five (1985), which gave birth to a new generation of actors. Count the reflections between five very different students who are punished to spend a Saturday in the institute. During those hours, your conflicts and personal problems will come to light. Also on the 10th we will be able to discover the Danish As in heaven that portrays the harsh role of women in a rural and patriarchal society. To do this, he shows us a girl at the end of the 19th century who is the first in her family to go to school, but an unexpected event will change her life.

We arrived at Saturday the 12th, where two little classics will be recovered. The first is Corpse Bride (2005), animated film stop-motion Tim Burton in the line of Nightmare Before Christmas. It is a fantastic story that also takes us back to the 19th century to tell us the story of a young man who goes to the world of the dead where he marries with a mysterious woman while his girlfriend awaits him in the world of the living. On this journey we will also travel to 2004 to review Bad Girls, with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried. The protagonist is a girl who has lived in the African jungle as a result of the work of her parents, zoologists. But when moving to Illinois It will be difficult for her to adapt to social norms and she will be involved in love entanglements.

Latest sessions and other activities

The premises on Girona street will also host the last two sessions. Belle it’s a cyber fairy tale and animation by Mamoru Hosoda, the director of Mirai, my little sister and The boy and the beast. A teenager who has just lost her mother feels isolated after moving to live with her father in the suburbs, but you will find comfort in a virtual space where he will assume the personality of a character named Belle. To finish we will see Argentina Camila will go out at night about a girl who is forced to move to Buenos Aires by exchanging her liberal public school for a traditional private institution. There you will discover your sexuality and will join the green wave, the mobilization that fights for free and safe abortion.

Beyond the screenings, the festival organizes other parallel activities. There will be master classes on Tim Burton’s cinema and his visual imagination, an analysis of the looks of the program Drag Race Spain, the power of montage and, finally, pre-production and story boards from the Marvel universe. They will also be held round tables with the participation of experts that will revolve around the keys to true crime (fictionalized reconstruction of real murders), the audiovisual trends of the 2000s, how to write the script of a debut and the look queer in recent series. A few days for young people to discover the magic and importance of cinema and develop a critical vision of what surrounds them.

Reteena 2021 Where? La Fàbrica Fabra i Coats, Filmoteca de Catalunya and Cinemes Girona. When? at various times until December 12. Price: depending on the session. More information: Reteena Festival.

