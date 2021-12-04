What time does it start and how to see it from Mexico? – The financial

The only 2021 total solar eclipse will take place this Saturday, December 4 and the only place where you can see live will be Antarctica. However, some southern hemisphere people They will be the lucky ones to also see this marvelous in a partial way.

Besides Antarctica, some places Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands; Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand and Australia will see a partial solar eclipse this Saturday.

In many of these places, the eclipse will happen before, during and after sunrise or sunset. This means that people will need to have a clear view of the horizon during sunrise or sunset in order to see the eclipse.

How to see it from Mexico?

A live broadcast will be available if Antarctica weather permits. For the science lovers in Mexico, the eclipse will be at 1:30 hours, But the peak will be at approximately 3:44 am.

The total eclipse of the sun It will be streamed through NASA’s YouTube channel and at nasa.gov/live. This sequence is courtesy of Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition, the US space agency reported.

A total eclipse of the sun It occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on our planet, totally or partially blocking the light from the Sun.

For a total solar eclipse to occur, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a straight line. People in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits the Earth will see a total eclipse. The sky becomes very dark, as if it were dawn or dusk.