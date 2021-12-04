What movies will turn two decades in 2022? – The Sun of Toluca

It seems that it does not have much time when movie lovers went to premieres of films like Spider-Man, Marrying is … in Greek and Lilo and Stich, but the truth is that by 2022 they will be 20 years old.

Over two decades there have been several versions of Spider-Man, but the first one that Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst starred in was released on May 3, 2002, it was the highest grossing film that allowed Marvel to boost.

The Lord of the Rings “The Two Towers” will also turn 20, the film was released on December 18, 2002 as a success of the sequel to the Lord of the Rings “The Fellowship of the Ring”, since then the film has won 937.7 millions of dollars.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is another of the films on the list which was released in November 2002.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (May 2002) starred Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Of the romantic comedies is: Dream of love, its launch was in December 2022 and earned 155 million dollars worldwide.

The other comedy movie is: Getting Married is … in Greek, audiences and critics loved the movie that earned it a “Fresh” certificate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of the horror films is: Signs, describes an imminent alien invasion, after its premiere in August 2002 it grossed 408 million dollars worldwide.

While in the action genre you will find: Identity Unknown, starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, this film follows a man who lost his memory while on the run from the CIA. Throughout these 20 years, four films have been presented.

Men in Black II Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith returned for “Men in Black II” in July 2002 and the couple fought more aliens and finally Lilo and Stich, the animated children’s film that was released in June 2002, was so popular that even launched a television series on the Disney Channel between 2003 and 2006.

With information from: Business Insider México