What medical specialty is most reported by patients?

Medscape has released its 2021 medical malpractice report.

A demand of a patient by Medical negligence It directly affects the healthcare professional, both their time, reputation and mental health, regardless of the result. About half of all doctors are sued at least once in their entire career. This is shown by the ‘Medscape Medical Malpractice Report 2021’, which also reflects that the number of lawsuits varies greatly depending on the specialty.

The hospital doctors receive 10 percent more medical malpractice claims than those of Primary care. Among the former, general surgeons are those who suffer the most demands. They are 30 percent more likely to be sued for a judgment than cardiologists and 20 percent more than radiologists.

“Because there is generally no long-term ongoing relationship between a surgeon and a patient, and the fact that these physicians generally undertake high-risk procedures places surgeons most at risk of litigation compared to other specialties, “says one of the attorneys participating in this study on medical malpractice lawsuits.



The types of medical malpractice lawsuit

The lack of diagnosis and complications from lack of treatment they are the biggest reasons that drive patients to sue their doctor for negligence. Specifically, the first reason concentrates 31 percent of the claims and the second, 29 percent.

They are followed by worsening of the disease after a treatment indicated by the doctor (this reason accounts for 26 percent of the demands); the lack of treatment or therapy that arrives late (16 percent of the demands); wrongful death (13 percent); and that the patient suffers an “abnormal injury” (11 percent).

On the other hand, less common medical malpractice claims are: poor professional documentation of the patient’s illness (4 percent of claims); medication administration errors (3 percent); the lack of informed consent (2 percent); and, lastly, for breach of security procedures (1 percent of the claims).