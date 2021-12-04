What I see? “In the land of blood and honey” and “Jonas Brothers Family Rost”, streaming – Tvshow – 12/04/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

When the family takes out the dirty laundry and makes it a special

Roasts are special where a host spends a lot of heat listening to anecdotes that, for the most part, leave him in a bad way. Charlie Sheen, James Franco and Alec Baldwin have already gone through that experience. Here are the Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Nick and Joe), who will have to listen to a series of criticisms of their career, their physique, their tricks, fame and their music (John Legend dedicates a very funny song to them) as well as their private lives with Jack Whitehall or Lilly Singh. The wives of the three singers also dedicate some funny words to them.

Jonas Brothers family roast Director:Alex Van Wagner.

With:Piryanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson. WhereOn Netflix. Origin: United States, 2021.

An effective drama with the Balkan war as a backdrop

In the Land of Blood and Honey

Before the outbreak of the Balkan war, Danijel, a Serbian policeman, and Ajla, a Bosnian Muslim artist, meet and fall in love. But when the conflict begins, these lovers are on opposite sides as violence takes hold of the region. Months later, Ajla is taken prisoner and rescued by Danijel, who became a commander of the Serbs, and will try to protect her from the most inhumane side of the war conflict. This drama, nominated for a Golden Globe for foreign film, was the directorial debut of actress Angelina Jolie.

In land of blood and honey Director:Angelina Jolie. With:Rade Serbedzija, Zana Marjanovic. Where?In New Century NSNow. Origin: United States, 2011.

The algorithm that managed to change the end of a close election

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the film “Brexit” which is in Europe + on NSNow. Photo: Diffusion

Old English politicians wanted banners, crowds, and decorated buses; But Dominic Cummings, a political mercenary, had other plans: to make people believe through effective publicity campaigns that the best they could do was vote in favor of Brexit. This is how this film is put together that mixes the style of the documentary with a black comedy about the world of politics. And the blow to that choice that seemed to be very even, is given by a young technology company that takes the information provided by users of social networks.