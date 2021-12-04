What has become of the Harry Potter actors 20 years after the premiere of the first film

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton … any movie fan (or not) will remember them for starring in the best-known wizarding saga in movie history. Most of the actors who brought the students of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World to life on the big screen they got started professionally with these roles. We saw them grow, as can be seen in the main video of this news, in which we review its physical changes in ten years of filming. TONow, 20 years later, they can affirm that Hogwarts influenced their lives in one way or another.

laSexta wants to remember some of them and their evolution in the world of cinema on this 20th anniversary. In addition, on the occasion of this ‘birthday’, it will broadcast all the films of the saga during this magical month of December, which will begin with ‘Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald’ next Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Daniel radcliffle entered magic school when he was 12 years old. Now, at 32, his career has been far from just that of the ‘boy who survived’. After the end of the saga in 2011, Radcliffle starred in films such as ‘The woman in black’, ‘Killer loves’ or ‘The modern ocean’.

He currently maintains a role further away from the greatest hits, and is that the actor himself has recognized that success His role as Harry Potter at such a young age caused him to never really assimilate fame.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Emma Watson she was one of the youngest of the cast. At just 11 years old, she assumed the responsibility of playing the most intelligent and studious witch at Hogwarts.

His success after the saga has been overwhelmed. After starring in films like ‘The advantages of being invisible’ or ‘Little Women’, Watson was also the protagonist of the remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Despite her undoubted success on the big screen, the actress wanted to strive for undergraduate studies, graduating with a BA in English Literature in 2014. In addition to being purely cinematographic, Watson has also gained a great reputation on social media. for his involvement with feminism.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

The role of Rupert Grint after the lovable Ron Weasley has been more limited. The actor moved away from the big screen at the end of the saga, starring in some supporting roles and getting closer to the stage. Thus, in 2014, he starred in the Broadway production ‘It’s only a play’.

Also, a sudden appearance on social media fascinated the ‘potterheads’ when he informed them that he was already a father.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Tom Felton goes from villain to villain. After completing the Harry Potter saga, Felton played Dodge Landon in ‘Planet of the Apes’. In addition, he has stood out for his roles in various television series, and has even entered the world of music by releasing several ‘singles’.

Other actors

Mathew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, participates today in British television programs as ‘All Creatures Great Small’, and has starred in the title role in the movie ‘Me Before You’.

Evanna Lynch, Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, has written a book about her recovery process after suffering from anorexia, and the actress who played Ginny Weasley, Bonnie Wrigt focused on the world of modeling. Will we see them all together again in a new installment of the magical world of JKRowling?