What Chivas Femenil needs to advance to the Liga MX Semifinals

With the defeat that the Chivas de Guadalajara Women 2-1 on your visit to America Friday night for the Ida game of the Quarterfinals, those directed by Edgar Mejía they will have to solve the series at home where a score of advantage will be enough to stay alive in the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

The Sacred Flock had a second part with an outstanding performance, but it was not enough for him to get a better result and he had to settle for an annotation in favor and go in what way he did it Alicia Cervantes, as the scorer scored with a spectacular half-lap that left goalkeeper Renata Masciarelli without a chance.

Chivas finished the campaign in fourth place in the general table, while the Eagles were fifth, for this reason the return match will take place on the court of the Akron Stadium the following Monday, December 6 at 5:00 p.m., where the rojiblancas will try to take advantage of the home and the status of favorites to get the result that allows them to advance to the Semifinals.

What does Chivas need to advance to the Semifinals?

The team led by Edgar Mejía simply needs the overall score to be tied, that is, to beat the Eagles by a score (1-0, 2-1, 3-2 …), to think about the next round of the campaign, because having finished in a better position in the general table, forces the azulcremas they have to overcome them, since the tie grants the pass to the tapatías.

For Guadalajara the advantage is that they will close the match back at home and with this they put more pressure on the staunch rival who has not had very good results in recent matches at Perla Tapatia, despite the fact that in the three matches that both teams have had within the different Liguillas of the Liga MX Women who became a professional as of 2017, the capitals add two wins for one of the rojiblancas.