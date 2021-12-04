What are the top rated NFTs in the digital market?

Whitney Houston died in 2012, yet her legacy is more alive than ever. This week, an unreleased song by the “I Will Always Love You” singer was up for auction along with a digital video created by artist Diana Sinclair. This is a very early ‘never heard before’ sample of a recording the singer made at age 17 before her rise to fame. But how do you own something intangible like a song?

For that are the Non Fungible Tokens, also known as NFTs, unique and unrepeatable digital assets or goods. While before we gave value to tangible goods that we could touch and see, such as works of art, gold, property and others, now we do it to intangible goods that we see, but that we will never touch. NFTs are a way of turning a tangible or intangible good into something digital and unique that can be traded online, a market that seems to be expanding. NFTs have become very popular in the last year, it all started last March, when a piece of art that does not exist in the physical world was auctioned by Christie’s and closed with a record $ 69 million. The piece was by artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, and it set a new record in digital art. This new technology has multiple benefits for artists, since each time they change hands, a part of the money from the transaction goes to the artist, unlike in the traditional art market.

Most pieces of digital art can be reproduced endlessly, but each NFT is encoded to have a unique digital signature and characteristic. For this reason, the NFTs evolved and reached other areas, such as the auction of the first tweet in history winning more than 2.9 million dollars or the more than 10 thousand NFTs of kittens were sold quickly and generated profits of more than 8 million. dollars that financed the Mila Kunis animation project. Could it be that we are approaching an intangible world? According to journalist Pablo Foncillas, we have been buying and paying for things that we don’t have for a long time, such as copyrights, subscriptions to platforms like Netflix or even human capital. So the arrival and success of the NFTs is just one of the advances towards the metaverse, that parallel digital world that Mark Zuckerberg promised us. FROM RECORD TO RECORD “Everydays The First 5000 Days”, is a purely digital creation that became the third most expensive artwork auctioned at Christie’s by a living artist, second only to artists Jeff Koons and David Hockney. The surprising thing is that the piece of art that does not exist in the physical world, and still managed to break a record by being sold for 69 million dollars. The work was delivered directly from the artist’s hand to the buyer, accompanied by a unique and encrypted NFT.

Grimes was one of the first artists to join the NFT rush, selling digital artwork worth around $ 6 million. Elon Musk’s ex-wife auctioned off a 10-piece collection through a unique video called “Death of the Old” that involves flying angels, a cross, a sword, and a shining light that is set to an original Grimes song.

Last June, Mexico made history and held the first NFT auction in Latin America. The work called “VIVA”, by the contemporary Mexican artist Juan Carlos Del Valle, reached 5 thousand 580 dollars, about 110 thousand 880 Mexican pesos. Conceived to exist and pulse eternally in digital space, the work is an abstraction of a heart made with thick brushstrokes of beating oil, and was part of the event “This is Now Contemporary Art Auction” of the Mexican house Morton Subastas.

Steve Aoki is not only an electronic music expert, he also sells NFTs. It started on the market with a 35-second video produced with Antoni Tudisco. In it we can see a kind of furry monster that moves next to an electronic melody created by Aoki. This unique and original video sold for 800 thousand dollars, but for the DJ it was only the beginning, Steven created an audiovisual collection of 11 pieces called “Dream Catcher” on the Nifty Gateway platform, and in August he released the first series of episodes.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus, better known as Snoop Doog, launched his first NFT with artist Coldie and its listing reached a record price of $ 777,000. The work is called “Decentral Eyes Dogg” and debuted this Monday on the market of NFT SuperRare, a pioneering platform that offers selected digital art. The NFT is an animated 3D collage made up of different images of the artist and includes an audio recorded by the musician especially for the piece.