We take you to know the apartment that Sandra Bullock sells in Los Angeles

The actress Sandra Bullock, 57, decided to put on sale the exclusive apartment that he owns in the Sierra Towers skyscraper, in Los Angeles, California.

The iconic property, dating from 1965, was recently remodeled by the talented celebrity, so it looks like it did in her women times.

The apartment, for which Bullock paid $ 3.6 million in 2014, was released on sale, on November 29, by $ 4,495,000 dollars.

This is the inside of Sandra Bullock’s apartment in Los Angeles (REX Realty)

According to the technical sheet, released by various specialized media in the sale of real estate, it has an extension of 1,759 square feet, with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

It also has a hall, kitchen, dining room, main room, terrace, garage for two vehicles, among other rooms.

In the common areas it has a fitness center, sauna, swimming pool, as well as valet parking, doorman and concierge service 24 hours a day.

In addition to that apartment, the protagonist of ‘Gravity’ has one more in that same tower, which she acquired in 2017 after paying $ 5.1 million.

Like he has two in Malibu, a cabin in Beverly Hills, a resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; a multi-story townhouse in New York City, a multi-million dollar mansion in Austin, Texas, a vacation home in New Orleans, a mansion in Beverly Hills, and more.

In this luxurious tower of apartments also reside celebrities of the stature of Adam Sandler, Kelly Osbourne, Courteney Cox, whereas in the past they did Cher, Lindsay Lohan, Elton John, among others.

