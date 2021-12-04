We need Checo Pérez to be in battle in both races: Horner

Editorial Mediotiempo

With only two dates left until the 2021 Formula 1 season ends, in Red bull consider essential that Sergio perez appear at the top of the rankings and in the races of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, since in them their options are played to seek the constructors ‘championship the drivers’ title with Max verstappen.

While it valued the growth that has shown and the good results especially in the last five races where he achieved three third places and two quarters, Christian Horner, head of the Austrian team, pointed out that should be at the topThis after he finished in position 9 after the first free practices.

“We are doing everything we can to support him the best we can. Has found some form in the last few racesHe has been qualifying well, racing well, and we need him, “Horner told Sky Sports.

“We desperately need you to be in the battle in these two remaining races because having two cars in play gives you other options. So we want to make sure we have both cars in the fight., not just one of them, “he added.

Regarding Checo’s first results at the Jeddah Circuit, he considered that it was too early to question him, since Checo is a “old fox” that will know how to adapt and have the best possible performance.

“Nothing is wrong with him. Sergio is slow to adapt, but he is gaining momentum little by little, and you can see that it’s getting better and better and better little by little. He has a lot of experience, he knows that he shouldn’t take big risks too early on a street circuit “