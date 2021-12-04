Virgil Abloh, beloved fashion icon, dies at 41

The world of fashion and entertainment is mourning the death of Virgil abloh, Creative Director of the Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection and CEO of the Off-White Brand. The beloved American designer passed away at the age of 41, on Sunday, November 28, as reported through his own Instagram account. Virgil suffered from cardiac angiosarcoma for two years, a very aggressive and rare type of cancer that must be treated with numerous treatments.

© GettyImages

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend,” the message read. “[A Virgil] He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues, “the statement added.

Abloh, who was born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, “chose to endure his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while running several major institutions spanning fashion, art, and art. culture ”, it is added, about the also DJ and producer.

Following the news of Virgil’s unexpected death, celebrities, models, singers, and fashion designers expressed their grief at his loss.





Virgil Abloh was a true creative talent, an artist in every way. It will always occupy a place in history, ”he says. Tom ford. For its part, Victoria beckham wrote: “It was a true inspiration, in every way.”

Virgil Abloh had so much talent, so much passion, so much heart… but he’s gone too soon. The world will miss you. I’m broken, “he says Michael kors.