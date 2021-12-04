Vin Diesel talks about his presence in Avatar sequels

In the spring of 2019, Vin Diesel published a video on Instagram where he is seen in the company of James Cameron, while in the background a film set that was supposedly used for the upcoming sequels of Avatar. Since then the note has circulated that the star of Fast and furious is part of the cast of those next films set in the world of Pandora. Even IMDb currently includes Diesel in the credits of Avatar 2, but no character has been awarded. This only adds to the doubt about whether we will actually see the Californian actor in the Na’vi universe.

This week, the journalist Josh horowitz shared on Twitter the fragment of an interview he had with Vin Diesel and where he asked the actor if he had already filmed something for Avatar. I’ve spent time with him [James Cameron] but I haven’t filmed yet »The interviewee replied and Horowitz immediately wanted to know if those words were a confirmation that, indeed, Diesel would be part of the franchise at some point. Then the celebrity fell silent and smiled awkwardly as he seriously thought about his answer.

«I love James Cameron and I love the series [de películas Avatar]. I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be working together.«, He finally answered with some resignation.

It should be emphasized that Vin Diesel is talking about a future collaboration, which in theory would leave him out of the picture. Avatar 2, if we consider that Cameron revealed that the filming of this sequel culminated in September 2020. However, Diesel’s involvement may be something to be resolved during the current post-production stage, for example, if it is only to give a voice to a character digitally animated. Obviously he is no stranger to this type of intervention, since he already did it with the beloved Groot in the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Speaking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Diesel had already insisted during the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame (in April 2019) that I was keen to participate in Avatar. One of his reasons for being, as he explained at the time, was the affection he had for his MCU co-star. Zoe saldana, who of course personifies Neytiri in the world of Pandora.

«Probably my favorite in the entire cast [de Endgame] and the closest in my family is Zoe Saldana«Declared Diesel (via). «From there Avatar. Hence why am i doing Avatar, or one of the reasons«.

The aforementioned clip of the actor’s recent talk with Josh Horowitz can be seen in the following tweet.

Avatar 2, directed and produced by James Cameron, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. Later, between 2024 and 2028, the third, fourth and fifth installments of the franchise will premiere on the big screen.

On the other hand, we are close to seeing Vin Diesel in Fast and furious 9, which will reach Mexican theaters next June 23, after one year of delay. Excited?