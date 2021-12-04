Veterinarians update their knowledge in feline medicine with a Mastercat

Boehringer Ingelheim produced a motivating proposal to empower the feline mentality of the veterinary clinic. The company brought together veterinarians on November 18 in a training initiative, called Mastercat, with a clear feline atmosphere. In a fun and surprising way, the attending clinicians were able to update their knowledge and strengthen their image as an expert in cats.

Through a highly entertaining television format, the veterinarians saw the explanations of three leading speakers in the specialized sector live. First, Marisa palmero, accredited in Feline Medicine by AVEPA (Gattos Centro Clínico Felino), showed through a report in his own veterinary center the ideal experience for a feline patient and for its owner in a cat-friendly clinic.

The One Health perspective came from the hand of Thomas unger, MD, PhD at CARIM (School for Cardiovascular Diseases Maastricht University), which took over to analyze the importance of inhibition of the renin-angiotensin system in human hypertension. The speaker made special mention of telmisartan.

For its part, Diego Esteban, accredited in Feline Medicine by AVEPA (Clínica Felina Barcelona), presented the clinical case “Smigol, concurrent chronic kidney disease, and hyperthyroidism, more common than we think ”.

With events like this Mastercat, Boehringer Ingelheim maintains its commitment to supporting feline-minded veterinarians, whom it accompanies and offers reference services and innovative products such as Semintra®, indicated to treat proteinuria associated with chronic kidney disease and feline hypertension. , Apelka®, for the treatment of feline hyperthyroidism, or ProZinc®, for the treatment of diabetes mellitus, with the aim of helping them in their day-to-day life in the clinic.

The videos of the three speakers are available