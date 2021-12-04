Verstappen and Pérez make it 1-3 for Red Bull in FP3 in Arabia

The third and final training session in Jeddah started with little activity on the track, with Mick Schumacher’s and Nikita Mazepin’s Haas and Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo being the only ones to leave their garages as soon as the light turned green.

After the first ten minutes of the hour-long session, the Mercedes hit the track on hard tires, with Bottas turning at 1m30s394, a mark that Raikkonen would like to improve to 1m30s189 to take first place on soft tires.

However, logically the record of the 2007 world champion was short-lived as the best as Hamilton surpassed him with 1m29s605, while “Checo” Pérez turned a second slower than the Mercedes driver on his first fastest lap, achieved on soft tires. on your RB16B.

Moments later Hamilton blocked his left front tire under braking for the first corner and had to drive past the loophole before resuming gear, causing a brief yellow flag period in that sector.

Pérez reached a lap of 1m29s511 that put him first… just for a few seconds, as Hamilton quickly relegated him with a time of 1m29s197, followed also by Bottas with 1m29s431.

Verstappen, for his part, was spinning in 1m28s863 on his first fastest lap, working with soft tires on his Red Bull, just like Perez did, differentiating himself from the hard-hitting Mercedes pick.

Hamilton would then set the best lap of the weekend so far reaching 25 minutes into the session with a time of 1m28s314, with Pierre Gasly following behind four tenths on medium tires on his AlphaTauri.

Red Bull would respond with Verstappen taking second place with 1m28s649, still with the soft ones, while Pérez advanced to fourth place with a lap of 1m28s892, showing the Mexican more in rhythm than on Friday.

Going into the second half hour of the session, Verstappen took first place with a time of 1m28s212 achieved on nine-lap used softs and when Hamilton placed new softs, surprisingly, the seven-time champion failed to improve his mark and decided to abort his fast lap.

Hamilton would then make another try with new softs, again unable to improve his time and then almost caused a couple of accidents as he drove slowly down the race line at the first turn, complicating Gasly, and later was almost hit by Mazepin, who he was on a fast lap.

Verstappen, for his part, could improve by placing new softs again, achieving a time of 1m28s105, although in any case the advance was not significant compared to the time obtained with the used rubber.

Pérez, when coming out with new softs, improved by just 50 thousandths his best time to place himself within seven tenths of Verstappen, but shortly after he reached a lap of 1m28s629 to advance to third place, half a second behind his garage companion, who for his part he had improved his time by five thousandths to mark 1m28s100, the best final time of FP3.

Behind the top three, AlphaTauri confirmed its good performance shown on Friday by placing Yuki Tsunoda and Gasly in fourth and fifth position in this third practice, followed by Bottas, who was far from the lead pace this time with a better personal time that put him nine tenths behind Verstappen.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz occupied the seventh and eighth positions, ahead of Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris, who completed the top ten places.

Gallery: Friday's best photos of F1 in Saudi Arabia

