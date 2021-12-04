Unfortunate Comments! Alec Baldwin responded harshly to George Clooney for his take on the Rust tragedy

USA-. Alec baldwin gave his first media interview since the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, when he received a real gun instead of a prop, an accident that resulted in the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins. Time after George Clooney He had a harsh opinion on the incident, and the actor apparently did not enjoy his comments.

Although at the time Clooney it was not directly about BaldwinHe did talk about security protocols and said that every time he receives a gun he checks it himself. “I have been on sets for 40 years and the person who gives you the weapon, the person responsible for the weapon, is the pillar or the gunsmith, period,” explained the actor from La Gran Estafa, in addition to comparing the incident with the one that took the life of his friend Brandon Lee in 1993.

At the interview, George Stephanopoulos from ABC News he asked Baldwin what he thought about Clooney’s sayings. “How do you respond to actors like George Clooney who say that every time they are handed a gun, they check it themselves?” asked the presenter. “There were a lot of people who felt it was necessary to contribute some comment on the situation, which really didn’t help at all,” replied the actor.

Baldwin commented that he did not appreciate the comments made by Clooney, and that they only did more damage to the situation. “If your protocol is to check the weapon all the time, well, good for you. I’ve probably handled guns as much as any other actor in movies with an average career. Again, shoot or be shot by someone. And at that time, he had a protocol and he never let me down, ”the actor continued.

The actor even went over his personal procedure when handling a gun on set during the interview. “A props person told me as a young man: ‘You must understand that we do not want the actor to be the last line of defense against any catastrophic breach of security with the weapon. My job is to make sure the gun is safe and declare it. The crew don’t trust you. They trust me to say it’s safe, “he explained. Baldwin.