UNAM will include care for LGBT patients as a subject in the medical career | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- UNAM will include care for LGBT patients as a subject in the medical career. It is an elective in face-to-face modality for the Faculty, reported the Seis FranjasMx portal.

We will be the first Mexican medical school to have a subject specifically on the subject, “declared the Research Line on LGBT Health and Well-being of UNAM.

The objective of the subject is to promote “a humanistic and respectful attention to human rights”.

Why did UNAM decide to implement this matter?

When implementing this matter with a focus on LGBT patient care, the following points were highlighted:

One in four trans or non-binary people suffer discrimination when being cared for.

6 out of 10 LGBT people indicate that medical or nursing personnel are rarely trained to care for them.

Almost half of LGBT people resort to hiding their identity when receiving medical care.

LGBT patients have reported medical violence and that staff often avoid physical contact at check-ups, in addition to those who have been told that their identity “is a disease.”

35% of LGBT people are considered a risk group in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they have indicated that they live with HIV, comorbidities and expose themselves in their work.

With these data, the LGBT Health and Wellbeing Research Line highlights that universities and institutions of higher education aimed at health have the possibility and social responsibility to train professionals capable of practicing disease prevention and health care for LGBT people.