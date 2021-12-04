Uchenna Kanu, the new reinforcement of the felines

Female Tigers He is always one step ahead, so he has begun to renew his squad in front of the Closing 2022 of the MX League. One of the club’s star signings is the young Nigerian Uchenna Kanu, forward and ex-national team of the African team.

The 24-year-old was introduced to the fans through a video posted on the official account of the female feline group. It comes from Linköpings FC of the Women’s First Division Swedish and has made a name for himself thanks to his speed and ease of bringing the play to goal.

Kanu, like most female footballers, started in amateur teams, from there she had a small step through Spain with the Seville and later he joined the American league, with a low profile and few minutes, since he did not settle in until he had his opportunity in Sweden in 2020 where he managed 25 goals from 46 games to whom it was summoned.

Uchenna has become the second foreign player that reaches the club. came to put pressure and competence to the well positioned Katty Martinez and Stephany Mayor.

The Tigers are the favorites to get their fifth star in this tournament, they are leaders in the table and they have 47 points.

