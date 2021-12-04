Tristan’s behavior that is a nightmare for his dad, Yahir

When it emerged that his son Tristán relapsed into addictions, Yahir confessed to living a hell. A week later, on November 5, the young man confessed on his Twitter profile that he was bisexual and that he would share sexual videos on the Onlyfans pay platform.

This week a video also emerged where the young man is seen altered, while he denied that he had had an overdose.





In addition, his pornographic debut has already been leaked on social networks, while he is practicing gay sex. So when talking to his father, Yahir, he is visibly affected and has even said that he is living a nightmare.

In an interview with the program ‘Hoy’, Yahir confessed: “The truth seems that I am living a nightmare, we have a long time in a war against addictions.”

“My son is in a very strong relapse after several rehab centers, and it is very sad to learn that this addiction problem is leading him to do such strong things, right?” He admitted. “That he is bisexual to me, the truth does not bother me at all, what is the question of how he is exposed, right? That he has no filters, that he lets go of absolutely everything and asks me to be his accomplice on the issue of addiction and I can’t support him on that. ”

In an interview with TVyNovelas, the singer told us that he has a bad taste in his mouth because of what happens with his son, and reiterated that he does not care that he is bisexual, but that “he relapsed into addiction, drugs and everything that is doing, because he’s hurting so many, not just me; no one knows how much we love him! “

How are you supporting it? Right now I can’t do it because I don’t agree with this. The last process was three years that he was in a rehabilitation clinic, and his mother and I were there every day, at the foot of the canyon, together, and we achieved something wonderful. But when he got out of there he relapsed and sent us to the rubber band, he doesn’t want anything from us. Right now I’m waiting to see what I get out of.

Will you seek to get closer to him? At the time I think so, but the one who has to get closer is him; I already demanded, I already spoke to him beautifully, I already spoke ugly to him, I already put him in one clinic, I put him in another … He has all the love and support from us. The change has to come out of him.

How is your family in this situation? Sad (his voice breaks). The whole family is very sad, I’m not going to lie. It is affected, and also, they have been sending us a lot of hate (hate) through social networks, and it hurts a lot. It has been very naughty to live this!

What have they told you? Many people have made fun of me and my family. They send me photos, videos … All that hurts a lot. That doesn’t make me happy! The hatred that they have sent me is very cab…, but I have to keep going, I have to keep working. I wish with all my heart that people do not go through what we are going through.

