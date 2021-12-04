trailer for the new Jamie Dornan series

The 50 best series of HBO Max.

The race of Jamie Dornan has been inevitably marked by ’50 shades of gray’, a film that brought him as much fame as negative reviews. Detaching from Christian has not been easy, but the actor has been trying to show other characters with more substance for some time. He showed us his talent in ‘The hunt’, series that you can see on Netflix, playing a serial killer alongside Gillian Anderson (‘Sex Education’). After the success of this British production, we will see him in another that will be titled ‘The Tourist’ and that already has a trailer available that has given us quite a few clues about what awaits us.

Surely the title sounds familiar to you because of the movie starring Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, but this fiction, which can be seen on HBO Max, has nothing to do with it. This time around, Jamie Dornan takes on the role of a guy touring Australia who is suddenly violently hit by a truck until he has a serious accident. Some time later, he wakes up in the hospital with a cloudy mind, but with one thing clear: someone is determined to end his life.

“In the background is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time bomb underneath. As he begins to uncover the mystery of who he was, he will be forced to wonder who he is now. Will he reveal the secrets of his identity before that those who are trying to kill him reach him? “, said the actor, in a statement collected by Cosmopolitan UK, who is accompanied in this adventure by Danielle Macdonald as a rookie agent, Damon Herriman (chosen after the departure of Hugo Weaving’s project) , as head of the investigation, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, in the shoes of a waitress who will help him to assemble this puzzle that promises to be exciting.

