Tomorrow’s War 2 Underway: Amazon Bets Strong on Chris Pratt and the Aliens of the Future

Tomorrow’s war, the hit new sci-fi action movie by Chris pratt that has premiered Amazon Video recently, it will have a direct sequel. This is how the Deadline medium collects it, ensuring that Amazon and Skydance, its main managers, are already planning the production of a second part that will maintain the main creative core of the original, that is, with Chris pratt and the rest of the cast with the director Chris McKay.

The Tomorrow War 2: new Amazon Video project

And it is that after the positive reception of The War of Tomorrow released on Amazon Video on July 2 and after paying 200 million dollars to Paramount to get the license, Amazon production on its sequel has already started. Of course, at the moment they are nothing more than negotiations with Skydance to start a new story after the end of the first one; so much so, that they hope to have him same responsible team from the original movie.

Thus, production would again have Chris McKay behind the scenes with the scriptwriter Zach Dean and its main cast, that is, Chris pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and JK Simmons. All in all, and without official visualization data on the platform, everything indicates that Tomorrow’s War has surpassed the figures of another of Amazon’s recent blockbusters such as No regrets with Michael B. Jordan.

We will see how they approach the sequel for a fairly closed ending, although surely the travels in the time they will have a lot to say, even if it is at least to explain the presence of certain names among their cast after the end of the first part.

Source | Deadline