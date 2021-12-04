Tom Hanks’ Latest Comes to Netflix

Just a week after its premiere in theaters in Spain, and the result of an agreement signed between Netflix and Universal Pictures, it reaches the platform ‘News from the great world’, the last movie starring Tom Hanks.

On the verge of reaching a hundred titles as a performer, it is the first time that we will see the Oscar-winning actor trying his luck at the genre of ‘western’, if we except his voice of cowboy Woody in the four parts of ‘Toy Story’. And it does by director Paul Greengrass (all the films in the Bourne saga have been made by him); It is the second time that Greengrass and Hanks have met after ‘Captain Philips’.

We will have to prepare to hear the title of this film among the nominations of all award seasons, who knows if even at the Oscars. For now it has started well, because almost without being released it already has two nominations for the Golden Globes (Best Supporting Actress in a Movie –Helena Zengel– and Best Soundtrack) and two others to the SAG, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Best Cast in a Movie and Best Supporting Actress, also for Zengel.).

According to the official synopsis provided by Netflix, “five years after the end of the American Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), 63, a veteran of three warfare, is dedicated to traveling from town to town to tell real stories, declaiming the news of presidents and queens, glorious fiefdoms, devastating catastrophes and gripping adventures from the most remote corners of the globe.

On the plains of Texas Kidd meets Johanna (Helena Zengel, ‘System Crasher’), a 10-year-old girl taken in by the Kiowa tribe six years earlier and raised among them. Johanna, who is hostile to a world she does not know, is going to be returned to her biological uncles Against his will.

Kidd agrees to take the girl to her place according to the law. During their eventful journey of hundreds of kilometers through cruel and inhospitable territory, the two face the forces of nature and human hostility as they search for a destination that one of them can call home. “

Amazon Big World News (Historical Novel)

The cast is completed by, among others, Tom Astor, Travis Johnson, Andy Kastelic, Ray McKinnon, Simon Boudlin, Chris Bylsma and Mare Winningham, with whom Tom Hanks coincided more than 30 years ago in the filming of ‘Partners and Hounds’.

The script for the film has been handled by Paul Greengrass himself along with Luke Davies (‘Lion’) and takes as a starting point the homonymous novel by Paulette Jiles, which was a finalist in 2016 in the National Book Awards in the Fiction category.

As the filmmaker himself explains, “‘Noticias del gran mundo’ is set in 1870, but it is a movie about our time. Neighbors, families, and communities got into very violent conflicts with each other, and Americans needed to decide who they were as Americans. “

Especially a candidate in the awards season seems to be Helena Zengel, the German girl actress who embroiders the role of Johanna, her first entirely English-language work. “It is the first film that I have made whose protagonist is a girl”, explains Greengrass, who thought that it would be very difficult to find the actress. However, when he saw Zengel’s audition, he realized that “He was the only person I really had to look at” and that “it was the easiest decision in the movie.”

The last curiosity of the article focuses precisely on Helena Zengel, an actress who, according to her, had never heard of who Tom Hanks was until he was cast in the role of ‘News from the great world’. He has stated: “I think I saw ‘The Da Vinci Code’, but I did not know who he was, it seemed to me that he was just an actor.” Little creature.





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io