Tom Cruise returns on the wing of a plane for film

Actors who make action films generally prefer that a stunt double do the most risky scenes, however, Tom Cruise is known to be one of the few who shoots most of these types of scenes without an extra, something that became very clear recently when they caught the actor flying on the wing of a plane.

Tom Cruise is not afraid to risk physicality when making a movie, especially if it is the ones that are part of the saga Mission Impossible, films in which he stars and in which he is very involved in the production.

Although the recording of Mission Impossible 7 was delayed due to the pandemic and that some members of the production were infected with covid-19, everything seems to indicate that they are now recording the eighth part of the saga.

Photos were recently disseminated through social networks that drew attention not just from seeing Tom Cruise once again playing Ethan Hunt, Instead, the actor got on a plane and flew on its wing.

Many have been shocked by Tom Cruise’s bravery, andto that without a doubt not anyone could make this type of scenes.

In accordance with The Sun, a source told the outlet that Tom Cruise learned to pilot a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year, this in order to film a scene for Mission Impossible 8.

“Obviously, it’s a highly skilled assignment, but, as usual, he has no plans to cut corners or bring in a stuntman. You just finished filming Mission Impossible 7, but Tom hasn’t taken a break. And trying to film amazing scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous, ”the source told the outlet.

