Today’s Free Fire Codes December 4, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire is one of the most popular video games among device players Android and iOS, and his state of grace seems to have no end. To celebrate, today we offers new codes free rewards. With them we can expand the inventory in Garena’s battle royale, it is only necessary to redeem the following codes today, Saturday, December 4, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Free Fire codes for today, December 4, 2021

F45T-YHJ9-OLSQ

FGRT-5QAZ-CFGJ

FT8E-RYHD-KX93

F745-F6RY-TGJH

FCFG-H567-GHJK

FVKD-IS87-VS33

F45T-YU88-UY12

FR43-F45Y-JNBV

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded completely free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android device. PC gamers can also enjoy this battle royale experience on PC, as long as they follow these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams