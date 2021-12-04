Today’s Free Fire Codes December 3, 2021; all free rewards
December arrives and with it a time marked by Christmas. Pass, in the Garena battle royale we keep receiving free rewards daily. East Friday, December 3 we found a batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes characters and more. Here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
Free Fire: December 3 Reward Codes
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- FFTI-LM65-9NZB
- SPEH-GKWH-GSW9
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- E7SK-E1R6-31H1
- 5G9G – CY97 – UUD4
- SPEH-FABF-9HSD
- E7SK-E1R6-31H1
- FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- FFES-PORT-S3MU
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- LL7V-DMX3-63YK
- 5G9G – CY97 – UUD4
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Box
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
