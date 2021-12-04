Those killed in Tangamandapio were Purépecha indigenous

Michoacán.- Eleven men were shot to death on Monday, November 1, in the municipality of Tangamandapio, Michoacán, all were identified by state authorities as Purépecha indigenous.

Among the eleven dead there are five minors ranging between 15 and 17 years of age, it was a representative of the indigenous people of Tarecuato who came to claim the bodies before the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office.

According to the investigation folder of the Prosecutor’s Office, the eleven Purépecha indigenous They may have been killed by a drug gang that operates in the area.

Read more: There is a massacre of 11 people in Tangamandapio, Michoacán; they would be day laborers

The events were recorded at approximately 08:30 pm on Monday, November 1, it was an anonymous call to 911 that alerted the emergency services to the presence of the bodies.

When the police arrived, they saw the bodies lying in a rural area located on the edge of the state highway between the indigenous towns of Tarecuato and Los Úcares, all of them were separated from each other by several centimeters.

The eleven deceased, who were dedicated to cutting avocado, had gunshot wounds in different parts of the body and had a shot to the head.

Read more: They report the disappearance of a former local deputy with his wife in Tamaulipas

A truck and three motorcycles were also located at the site, all of them without a license plate and without a report of theft, so the Michoacán State Prosecutor’s Office has already started an investigation into the events.