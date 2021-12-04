This was the meeting between Prince Charles and DiCaprio

The Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow, site of the International Summit on the climate change held this November, has witnessed the meeting between prince charles and the actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

The future heir to the British throne and the famous interpreter, both very active in environmental issues, have come during today’s conference to the space in which the innovative and low-carbon materials used by Stella McCartney, a pioneer in the commitment to sustainable fashion, over the years are shown. The British designer, present throughout the visit, has been in charge of accompanying them and explaining the exhibition in detail.

A visit with great media significance in which both the son of the Queen of England and the actor from The reborn exchanged opinions and chatted for a long time about the importance of implementing alternative methods to the use of animal skins in what is one of the most polluting industries on the planet after oil, fashion, with experts present there. A debate on the table for years within the sector.

At 45, Leonardo DiCaprio can boast of being one of the celebrities most committed to climate change. We have seen him participate in UN initiatives in defense of species protection and even his speech after winning the coveted Oscar focused on it.

His attendance at the summit, like that of Prince Charles, who has been involved for years in protecting the environment, was expected. Not that much the meeting between the two, who with the permission of the rest of the guests at the meeting, has focused attention on social networks.

