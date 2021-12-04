This was Britney Spears’ forceful message for the paparazzi who follow her 24/7 – Para Ti Magazine

Since she managed to obtain her freedom, she is harassed by American media photographers who on December 1 even followed her to a public bathroom to obtain that image.

The American media were decisive in the singer’s crisis. It was they who released the photographs of the moment when he shaved his hair and attacked a car with an umbrella. They also made bets to get images of her tired and devastated with her children in her arms. They treated her like a commodity to get some reward.

At the end of November, the portal TMZ published that Britney she had been caught entering the bathroom at a gas station. “Stop at the gas station … when nature calls “, they titled the note, which they accompanied with red-handed photographs.

Britney word

Immediately, netizens erupted in fury, demanding that they leave the singer alone. Although she had not said anything about it, she finally decided to send a forceful message to the paparazzi who have taken it upon herself to annoy her.

On Wednesday, December 1, Spears public a video in which he appears showing different outfits to the rhythm of “Vogue” by Madonna and accompanied it with a message in which She says she is embarrassed by the photos they took of her entering the bathroom but that when she got home she took action.

Photos in the bathroom

“Don’t you love @Madonna ???? Yesterday I had a shitty day !!! Paps (paparazzi) took pictures of me exiting a public restroom … I mean, how embarrassing is that ???? So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means ‘confidence party’ and I swear if you have confidence issues or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head up and a little hunched over … you should give it a try! ! !!! ⁣.

It was in the documentary ‘Britney framing‘, produced by The New York Times what se saw the darker side of Britney’s career, between awkward interviews, paparazzi and the pressure to always be perfect. They all took it upon themselves to make her life miserable, robbing her of her privacy and making her feel like it wasn’t enough.

But now she after the guardianship you are going through moments of tranquility and happiness that have nothing to do with those events in your past.