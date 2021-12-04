This Nissan car carries the technology of an electric SUV, believe it or not – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Nissan unveiled its ambitious ‘Ambition 2030’ roadmap plans for electrification and emission reduction this week. Nissan’s strategy includes the launch of 15 new electric models, the development of solid batteries and a multi-million dollar investment in electrification and new technologies. But they also presented us with a not so rational and very passionate vehicle, the Nissan ariya single seater.

It is a concept car, presented at the Nissan Futures event by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s Senior Vice President of Global Design, and Juan Manuel Hoyos, General Director of Nissan’s Global Marketing division, which tries to put different ways on the table to apply the same electrical technology.

Nissan Ariya Single Seater.

And, although it may not seem like it, this Nissan car uses the standard electric motor of an electric SUV, specifically the Nissan Ariya that will soon arrive at dealerships. The Ariya Single Seater (literally translated as ‘Ariya Single Seater’) is “an exploration, development and demonstration project” says Nissan about the possibilities and capabilities of this engine, which could be used in a single-seater racing chassis.

Nissan’s participation in the Formula E (electric single-seater) world championship has undoubtedly played a key role in inspiring the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept, which shares design traits with both the single-seaters in the aforementioned category and the Nissan Ariya. street and its design language Timeless Japanese FuturismSuch as the illuminated “V-motion” grille at the front, or the fluid and aerodynamic surfaces along the side, which in the case of the car have been exaggerated by also using carbon fiber.

Nissan Ariya Single Seater.

The Ariya Single Seater Concept also serves as a test bed for future technological developments in motor racing, providing an idea of ​​what an electric racing vehicle could look like for Nissan. According to the Japanese brand, “this project helps bring the excitement of the race track to the road, and also demonstrate Nissan’s expertise in transferring knowledge and technology from the race track to the road.” For Tommaso Volpe, Global Director of Nissan Motorsport, “Nissan competes in Formula E not only to compete on the track, but also to support the development of attractive electric vehicles for customers.”

Recall that the production Ariya will be offered with five versions in the European market, two with rear-wheel drive and three with all-wheel drive, with two battery sizes: 63 and 87 kWh. As for the electric motors, there will be five power levels between 220 and 394 horsepower. However, Nissan has not specified the power or other technical details of the single-seater Ariya.