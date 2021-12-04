This mid-range Xiaomi was the best-selling mobile in Spain during Black Friday 2021

The POCO X3 Pro was the best-selling smartphone in all of Europe on Black Friday. Didn’t you arrive on time? Don’t worry, you can still get it at a discount.

The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro It was chosen by the vast majority of European buyers as their next mobile phone on Black Friday. This has been confirmed by the CEO of the brand, Lu Weibing, who has assured that The POCO X3 Pro was the best-selling mobile on Black Friday through Amazon in a total of six european countries, Spain among them.

During the Black Friday sale period, the POCO X3 Pro was able to be purchased at a price of only 199 euros In the case of its most advanced version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, a great discount considering that its original price is around 250 euros. To this day, it is still possible to get the smartphone at an interesting discount.

The mid-range triumphs on Black Friday in Europe

According to Weibing, the POCO X3 Pro was the best-selling model in Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy during Black Friday through Amazon.

The smartphone was launched at the beginning of this year, and since its arrival in stores it was a success thanks to the combination of some leading featuresincluding a 120 hertz display or a Snapdragon 860 processor, with a very attractive price. To this day, it is still a very interesting model, and it is not surprising that many people continue to choose it as their next terminal.

It is very likely that the success of this model during these months has been one of the great reasons why POCO has seen impressive growth throughout the last year, as Weibing specifies in his message. Hopefully, therefore, the brand will try to keep the fame of this family alive with a new model that should arrive during the first months of next year.

