Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck continues to steadily consolidate their renewed romance and according to various US media, the couple is preparing to celebrate the upcoming holidays together.

This is what Ben Affleck’s children think of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

For some months when the first rumors began about the return of Bennifer, the children that he actor had with Jennifer garner, have lived with the Bronx Diva.

However, the portal ETOnline obtained a statement from a source close to the ex-wife of the protagonist of ‘Argo‘, where he talked about the relationship of Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, with the interpreter of ‘On the floor‘.

“The little ones adore JLo and she adores them too, everything is very positive. Jennifer garner say what Ben he looks better than ever and their relationship is going very well in the sense of sharing parental duties, “he revealed.

He also mentioned that the couple is refining details regarding the upcoming festivities, in which they are contemplating the Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

“They are planning to spend the holidays together and also take a trip alone. They want to be together all the time and there is a lot to coordinate although they are figuring it out,” he concluded.

