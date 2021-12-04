This is what AMBER HEARD, the most HATED actress in Hollywood, looks like when she turns 35: PHOTOS

Amber heard has become in recent years, one of the most prominent faces of the hollywood world. To her bad fortune – of course, if she cares about that – this has not been for starring in award-nominated movies or something similar. No, the stubborn and beautiful blonde from Austin, Texas, has been exposed to criticism for his scandals, specifically, next to his ex Johnny Depp couple.

The resounding judgment that both parties have upheld has placed Amber Heard in an unprivileged position, since she has established herself as one of the least appreciated artists in the mecca of cinema, to the point of being, at times, the most hated of the orb.

Happy 35th birthday

Well, with all the above against her, Amber Heard arrives this April 22 at the wonderful 35 years of age, although physically she looks younger.

Beyond the legal troubles that she has well fed herself, Amber sticks with a few Hollywood projects and little else.

The rest, for her, is to enjoy life with the outgoing personality that has always characterized her and that presence that would kill anyone who stares at her.

Amber, a country soul

Either because she was born in a Texas city, but Amber Heard is like that, that’s her essence, that of a rebellious, country girl who prefers to wear boots, a plaid shirt and torn jeans to spend time with animals and on the farm.

To take care of health and figure

It is true that she looks very good and young, but, by living off her physique, Amber knows how to stay in shape for each of her characters in Hollywood.

Enjoy Hollywood

Even with her personal problems, Amber Heard maintains successful film projects, despite criticism from the public who do not forgive her for harming an actor as beloved as Johnny Depp.

maaz