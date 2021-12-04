this is the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise – Para Ti Magazine

Connor Cruise changed his look and shared it with his followers. The DJ was adopted by the co-stars of “Eyes wide Shut“shortly after his birth in 1995.

Connor, the 26-year-old son of Hollywood stars, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is very changed. And he himself shared the photo of what he looks like through his Instagram.

Connor Cruise, today. Photo: IG

Connor Cruise was adopted by the “Eyes Wide Shut” co-stars shortly after his birth in 1995. The sister Isabella, 28, was adopted by the couple three years earlier, in 1992.

Both they were raised in the Church of Scientology by their father (who is an ambassador for the cult), and People sources reported that “they are fully dedicated Scientologists like Tom.”

Connor with Isabella and his adoptive dad, Tom Cruise.

“Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the main center of the church. He’s still a DJ, but he really has become a great fisherman. He is content with living a calmer life, “they assured.

For its part, Nicole, the Oscar winner, told the Australian magazine quien in 2018 you support your children, even if you don’t agree with them following in Tom’s footsteps. “They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made decisions to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it is my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that is what I believe: that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know that there is love available and I am available here, “he said.

“I think that is very important because if you take away a child, to cut that in any child, in any relationship, in any family, I think it is wrong“added the actress.