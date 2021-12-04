This is the new Office layout that is reaching users in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Microsoft continues to work on renewing the appearance of its main applications and now it’s time to embrace a new design in its office suite. After Windows 11 and its design change, now Microsoft Office users are getting the new Fluent Design style.

So much Word, such as Excel and PowerPoint they begin to bet on the Fluent aesthetic. The applications that make up the Microsoft office suite leave the beta phase and begin to roll out an update that should gradually reach all computers.

Better integration with Windows 11





In the news shared by The Verge, you can see the first images of what the applications will look like. Office put aside the most striking colors and bet on soft tones and a kind of off-white that occupies almost the entire front when using a dark theme.

In the new design it can be seen that the quick access toolbar will be hidden by default in order to lighten the visual load of the applications.





With this Office aesthetic better integrates with the overall Windows layout. In order to test the new design, users will see an icon appear at the top right that allows them to activate it when available or, if they prefer, return to the current design.

If you want to check if you have the new design active, you may have to restart the Office application to display the activation icon. However, even days may pass due to the gradual rollout of the update.

Via | The Verge

More information | Microsoft