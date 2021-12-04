This is the exhibition inaugurated in A Coruña by Peter Lindbergh, the photographer who portrayed the beauty of nature in the ‘top models’ of the 90s

Whether it was walking down a Los Angeles street or in a study session, Peter Lindbergh he took great care of each of his photographs. From his camera came iconic black and white images of those great supermodels of the 90s.

Women and fashion were the foundations of his photography where beauty, as he said, was in the natural. “Sexy to me is talent, and not a pretty piece of skin,” Lindbergh said.

Now, the exhibition ‘Stories never told’, inaugurated in A Coruña, collects much of his work with more than 160 photographs and portraits of models like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford or Linda Evangelista, and actresses like Nicole Kidman or Uma Thurman.

Benjamin Lindbergh, his son, points out that “women were the main thing in his photography and fashion afterwards.” Thus, the protagonists of his snapshots were tousled, unsuspecting models, no artificial poses and without excessive makeup.

“The most beautiful thing about Peter is that he is truly involved in capturing women as they really are, showing his age, the lines and the veins of his hands … “, said the actress Kate Winslet about the artist. In this way, her exhibition shows the expression lines when smiling, or the freckles of Claudia Schiffer.

The sample, which is free and can be seen in A Coruña until February 28, covers four decades of the career of the German photographer, who died two years ago. Penelope Cruz highlights from him that “it was really good capturing the true essence of peopleAnd precisely, through what his eyes captured, the artist tells us a story with photographs that show the beauty of nature.