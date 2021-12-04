THIS is the BEST NETFLIX movie to watch this Saturday, May 1; Julia Roberts teaches a lesson

The break is here and one of the ways to start the long weekend is with the company of the streaming giant Netflix, which in its catalog has hidden gems such as the tape that we are going to talk about today, which was also a winner of the Oscar award and that is inspired by a real life story.

This film was released in 2000 and despite being over 20 years old, it becomes a standard for female empowerment and inspiration.

What is the best movie to see this May 1?

This time the recommendation comes from the hand of Erin Brockovich, A Daring Woman; starring none other than Julia Roberts, an actress who for this role was deserving of the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA as best actress in a drama.

It is the story of Erin, a beautiful ex-beauty queen to whom life in marriage did not treat her at all well and only left her three children with whom she had to row against the current, having no job, suffering an accident and dealing with prejudices, however, she alone and without studies in Law, achieved a historical fact in USAWell, it was without impetus to challenge a large company in favor of a group of people.

Along the way, he had to put himself at risk, study, sacrifice, share and, above all, become aware of a complicated situation that, derived from bad practices, left a large gas company in a community in which things in terms of health did not turn out quite well.

Erin Brockovich, A Daring Woman is directed by Steven Soderbergh and also featured in its cast with Albert finney

and Aaron EckhartIf you want to see something inspiring this weekend go to Netflix and look for this option.

