This is the asteroid that will fly over Earth in a few days

It is estimated that the event will take place on December 11. That day, the one named as 4660 Nereus, it will be “close” to Earth. An asteroid that has a diameter of 330 meters, in other words, its figure will be slightly smaller than the height of the Empire State Building.

And now the bad news For those who would like to see the world burn: the approach of this asteroid will be anything but dangerous. 4660 Nereus will pass a safe distance of 3.93 million kilometers, a little more than 10 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

In the same way, and due to its size and distance from Earth, 4660 Nereus is classified as an object potentially dangerous. That classification includes any asteroid that passes within 7.48 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit and has a diameter greater than about 140 meters. In fact, there are many rocks that fall into that category.

Be that as it may, researchers must make sure they haven’t drifted from their known orbits onto a more dangerous trajectory for Earth and keep an eye on clusters of asteroids to stay on top of what is moving through near-Earth space.

More data. The asteroid’s orbit, 1.82 years around the Sun, brings it closer to us roughly every 10 years or so, although in spatial terms, “close” is still “safe.” By the way, 4660 Nereus was first discovered in 1982.

Experts say that Next week’s approach will be the closest it will be in decades. To give us an idea, the next visit It will be on February 14, 2060, when it will fly at a distance of approximately 1.2 million kilometers (more than three times the distance between the Earth and the Moon).

For all this, it is more than clear that there is no need to fear a catastrophe movie theater. L The possibility of an asteroid hitting your head in the short term follow being extremely remote . [ScienceAlert]