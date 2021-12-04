They reveal that former OnlyFans employees had access to confidential information of users and models

MEXICO CITY (apro). – Former OnlyFans employees have been able to access personal data of users, models and sex workers; addresses, passports and bank records are part of the information they have had access to after leaving the company, reported the Vice site.

The revelation is the result of a journalistic work carried out by Motherboard, Vice’s technology portal, whose reporter Samantha Cole interviewed a former OnlyFans employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Some former Only Fans support staff were found to have access to Zendesk – a popular customer service software used by many companies, including OnlyFans, to track and respond to customer service receipts – until long after they had worked in the company.

OnlyFans, according to Motherboard, uses Zendesk to respond to both users who post content and those who only pay to view it. Motherboard was able to corroborate this with access from more than one former employee.

Based on the former employee and users who spoke for the investigation, support receipts may contain their credit card information, driver’s licenses, passports, full names, addresses, and bank statements, as well as how much they have earned or spent on. OnlyFans.

“It is a shame that they have this great company and feel that they can play with people’s lives in this way. There are already so many things that they are in trouble for and privacy shouldn’t be one of them. Everyone on that platform, especially sex workers, needs their information to be secure and it is not, ”said the former employee.

OnlyFans assures the creator of a profile that their information is confidential and does not share it with anyone, according to an email Motherboard received when setting up an account.

Additionally, the portal sent several emails to the OnlyFans general media request address and specific representatives, as well as direct messages to two OnlyFans Twitter accounts, but no one responded to a request for comment on their company’s security risks. .

“Sex workers and adult entertainment artists are at particular risk because they are often targeted because of the stigma surrounding their occupation. For people who only use OnlyFans to view content, the leakage of personal information can be especially dangerous because it could be used to blackmail them, ”warns the Motherboard report.