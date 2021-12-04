They reveal that former OnlyFans employees had access to confidential information of users and models

MEXICO CITY (apro). – Former OnlyFans employees have been able to access personal data of users, models and sex workers; addresses, passports and bank records are part of the information they have had access to after leaving the company, reported the Vice site.

The revelation is the result of a journalistic work carried out by Motherboard, Vice’s technology portal, whose reporter Samantha Cole interviewed a former OnlyFans employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Some former Only Fans support staff were found to have access to Zendesk – a popular customer service software used by many companies, including OnlyFans, to track and respond to customer service receipts – until long after they had worked in the company.

