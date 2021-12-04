They organize the first CBD Expo to promote the use of cabinoids in alternative medicine – El Occidental

Breaking all the negative myths about the medicinal use of cabinoids (CBD) the first CBD Expo was inaugurated through which it seeks to promote education and the medicinal uses of phytocannabinoids.

Yareli Sahagún, coordinator of the CBD Expo, explained that with this event “we try to help the public about new alternative medical treatments for different types of conditions, CBD can be used in situations ranging from insomnia to epilepsy, schizophrenia, anxiety , autism, we have a very large range of benefits ”.

He indicated that with this event they intend that people lose their fear of the subject, raise their doubts with the doctors who specialize in the use of cannabis and learn about the extracts since cannabis has more than 113 cabinoids that are for medicinal use and normally two are known.

He indicated that the legalization of the recreational and medicinal use of cabinoids opened a little more knowledge of the substances and hence the organization of this event where all kinds of products ranging from medicinal, to cleaning and relaxation of animals are exhibited. , the cost of admission is 180 pesos, in addition to the products, musical shows and conferences with specialists will be seen, the Expo is located in front of Plaza del Sol, only this weekend.

