They accuse Juan Carlos Osorio of blackmailing after his last defeat

Juan Carlos Osorio received strong criticism for the performance of his América de Cali against Deportes Tolima

December 03, 2021 · 10:30 p.m.

The América de Cali of Juan Carlos Osorio suffered a tough defeat this Thursday in the final home runs of Colombian football against Tolima, and the coach has received harsh criticism in recent hours for the result obtained by the scarlet team.

The Caleño team started badly against their rivals of vinotinto and gold, when they received an expulsion in just the first minute of play, a situation that destabilized Osorio’s plans and they ended up falling by a score of 2-0 against their rival.

With the defeat of América, criticism turned towards the experienced coach for his rotation strategy that is known in his career. Osorio made 7 modifications in relation to the match that ended with a victory over Millonarios.

“Did Osorio really change seven players with respect to the winning team in Barranquilla? Again the same verse, the same blackmail to the boss on duty. Come on, only his bedside aulicos eat him the story,” said journalist Iván Mejía by way of of criticism about the Colombian coach on his social networks. At the moment Osorio has not manifested himself, although he will surely defend himself during his next speech to the press.