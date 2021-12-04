These are the best films of the year for the National Board of Review

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .- The National Board of Review, a prestigious American association created in 1908 and made up of filmmakers, academics and professionals from the film industry, has announced the list of winners of its annual awards. The organization has chosen ‘Licorice Pizza’, by Paul Thomas Anderson, as the best film of the year.

In addition, Paul Thomas Anderson also won the award for best director. In the acting categories, Will Smith won the best actor award for ‘King Richard: A Winning Family’, while Rachel Zegler won the best actress award for ‘West Side Story’, a remake directed by Steven Spierlberhg.

The biopic about Serena and Venus Williams also won the best supporting actress award, which went to Aunjanue Ellis. His male counterpart was Ciarán Hinds for ‘Belfast’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker