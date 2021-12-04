The Xiaomi beast of 2021 plummets its price to 200 euros

Get the POCO X3 Pro with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with a 33% discount.

About to turn half a year, the POCO X3 Pro It has been one of the Xiaomi phones that has given the most talk in recent months. Conceived as a flaghsip killer manual, stands out for its tremendous power and one autonomy from another planet, two pillars to which we add a series of features worthy of the high-end range for an extremely competitive price.

We speak thus that this POCO X3 Pro maintains a official price of 299 euros, an amount already adjusted but that is possible improve even more thanks to the offers of retailers What eBay. There we can buy the most complete version of the POCO X3 Pro for only 204.99 euros, 33% below its RRP and one of the lowest prices in recent weeks, very much in line with what we saw last Black Friday.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro for 204.99 euros on eBay

For just over 200 euros you take home a real beast. With 8GB RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, this POCO X3 Pro knows what fluidity is. Among other things, it also includes a Full HD + display 6.67-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate, the latter a feature impossible to find in mobiles of this price.

At the level of autonomy, it comes with a 5,160mAh high-capacity battery supports fast charging 33W. You can use the mobile for two days if problem and when charging it you will invest less than an hour.

The photographic section of the POCO X3 Pro is not far behind. As we discussed in our analysis, the sensors of the POCO X3 Pro do theirs by differentiating themselves from the typical 200 euro mobile. We have one 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro camera and an identical resolution depth sensor. For its part, the front camera shines with its own light thanks to its 20 megapixels and somehow rounds off POCO’s mobile photographic bet: we have dual video, Artificial Intelligence, 4K video, night mode …

Altogether it is a mobile designed for demanding users It includes an infinity of unusual extras in mobiles in its segment (NFC, surround sound, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, liquid cooling …). All a gem that you can get with a juicy discount that we recommend you take advantage of.

