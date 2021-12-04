The virus always knocks twice – Political Indicator

Juan Jose Vijuesca

From that famous 80s movie “The Postman Always Calls Twice” it follows that human evil is naturally unsatisfied. Jack Nicholson (Frank) and Jessica Lange (Cora) in their respective roles, reflect how sordid life can be when the inscrutable destiny, that hypothetical postman who always calls twice, bursts in with compulsive greed and unlimited lies to mortify the life of others.

For my article today I have chosen the SARS-Cov-2 virus as the main protagonist, which as everyone knows develops the COVID-19 disease. An existential scoundrel that exploits us and advances against the human species thanks to a supposed and programmed perversity. Unlike the aforementioned movie where erotica plays a predominant role, here the most that this virus does is bed with the infected to bend their body and mind. And that in today’s viral version, because in the first and second waves, the trail of deaths is of chills. By the way, deceased who are part of the cold statistics and the indifference of those who every so often proclaim themselves winners of the pandemic. Once again the indecent lie of a few blocks the way to the truth of the many. It is the most abominable part of existence.

And in this desecration of responsible dishonesty we find ourselves again. This virus is knocking on our door again, but don’t wait for another bat or any critter from deep China to blame. Today the only reality is the hand of the indecent fellow that rocks the destiny of humanity. The obsession with contempt for human dignity is the cause of all the evils that invade us and hence the amount of calamities, nonsense, and outrages that are destroying us as a species.

It is difficult to abstract oneself when the balance between good and evil has inverted the value of certainty, giving way to stubborn deception as a symbol of adoration. It is the new seduction that grips, cows and enslaves. First the current begging of the language flagellating the origin of our own etymology. Then they curtail our culture, turn off the lights of reason, and drain our values, in such a way that the freedom to choose is diluted, giving way to deception and greed. These diabolical characters are the ones who sadden our lives with their slogans and privileges, selling themselves at a fixed price of favors.

If the current society in this part of the planet has grown exponentially in various fields, in others I have the feeling that the diminished of the intellect have taken over that part of the progress that would correspond to all of us. The new religion, the new education, the new ideology and, ultimately, the new morality, have slyly invaded our rooms. The preponderant, egocentric self of the one who handles his glory as if he were the god Hermes himself, rises over the peoples with their people increasingly wandering and poorer. It is the return to the most abrupt, dark and gloomy past.

Meanwhile, the game of vaccination is played, to the success of the arcane, to show chest with the delay of being better than other neighboring countries that now relapse and confine again as two years ago, while in this Spain the uncertainty increases every day , vulgarity, contemplation of abuse, rewarding the scoundrel and punishing the innocent and why not say so, with citizens increasingly jaded by so much wasteful sacrifice, disbelieving of the stories of Moncloa, mostly fascinated by putting in value the memories of the past to strengthen a present that serves us with a good future. The magma of the street begins to feel the resentment of the fallacy, of the useless, of what is coming due to the lack of truths and the imposture of those who raise taxes and lower wages. More and more families suffer from deprivation while the political class revels and frolics in the opulence of easy and sumptuous spending.

Anyway, I have the feeling that this virus is more than just a vaccine. In this sea of ​​doubts something resembles the ending of the film that of the postman: “greed is imposed on love” Bad business.

Originally posted on elimpartial.es