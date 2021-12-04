The Treasury reduces fiscal stimulus to gasoline: this will be paid as a tax from this Saturday, December 4

A gas station in Mexico. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Friday, December 3, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) revealed a cut to the fiscal stimulus, which will be applied to gasoline: Magna, Premium and Diesel.

It is the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) Federal, which determines the SHCP, in relation to the exchange rate, international oil reference prices and logistics costs.

The decision to adjust gasoline prices for the next few days was announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). Thus, the fiscal stimulus will be in effect from this Saturday, December 4, until next Friday, December 10.

How will the percentages be?

* Gasoline Magna (green) .- It will have a stimulus of 58.68%, which will be applied to the IEPS, so motorists must pay 2.1136 pesos of said tax per liter.

* Premium Gasoline (red) .- In this case the stimulus will be 31.85%. Thus, the applicable fee will be 2.9436 pesos of the tax.

* Diesel.- For this fuel it will be 40.03%, so users will have to pay 3.3712 pesos of fee per liter.

Photo: Reuters

In this sense, it must be remembered that gasoline costs can always vary in the country, due to a wide variety of factors, among which are: reference prices, taxes and logistics.

Gasoline prices on average for this Saturday, December 4 they will be as follows.

-Magna (green): 20,198 pesos per liter

-Premium gasoline (red) 22,401 pesos per liter

-Diesel: 21,722 pesos per liter

It will also be important to detail that the reference price is based on the international costs of oil, since it is quoted in dollars globally, therefore, the average cost of gasoline in this case will be modified with respect to the exchange rate that is located dollar-peso.

A gasoline dispenser. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

If you want to check the price of gasoline by station, you can access the following website of the Government of Mexico.

Costs can also be modified for logistical reasons (transport and storage), that is, if fuel prices rise when transporting oil and refined gasoline in pipes or by ship, prices will also increase. Other factors that influence fuel prices are due to geographic location.

For its part, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has reported on a specialized site regarding costs and available to the public, in order to provide updated information on the service stations that sell gasoline and diesel at the lowest prices. highs and lows of the Mexican Republic.

According to Profeco, the “Who is who in gasoline prices” classification is constructed from the prices reported to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) by the licensees for the sale of gasoline and diesel to the public.

In addition, there are some applications that are responsible for locating the gas stations with the cheapest costs both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico thanks to technology.

The Profeco also has some applications of this type, such as the Liter X Liter App, available on IOS and Android.

KEEP READING

Gasoline price in Mexico December 4

Inflation: why prices are rising and which products are on the rise

Price of gasoline: how to know where they sell it cheapest from your phone

Premium gasoline is sold in Mexico for up to 25.5 pesos per liter: they denounce “gasolinezo”