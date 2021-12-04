The toughest workouts Hollywood stars follow

We are used to seeing some Hollywood stars on screen sporting bodies that we all envy. A strict diet and training 6 days a week for several hours a day are the demands that some actors have when they are going to play some characters in movies. We leave you 4 examples of some of the most severe training that Hollywood stars have followed.

‘300’

Surely you have seen the movie ‘300’ and the body that all the actors wore. The envy of many, in COOL we have investigated to get the training table and what exercises led Gerard Butler to show off such a torso.

Dominated: 25 reps

Dead weights with 60 kg: 50 reps

Push-ups: 50 reps

Box Jumps: 50 reps

Floor Wipers: 50 reps

Clean and press with one arm with 16 kg kettlebell: 50 reps

Dominated: 25 reps

‘Wolverine’

Hugh jackman He put himself in the shoes of Wolverine for 17 years and the body he had at 30 has little to do with the one he looked at at 47. His muscles were redefined and his diet changed radically, focusing on vegetables, fruits, fish and chicken.

Bench press

Back Squat

Barbell push-ups

Dead weight

‘Thor’

Chris Hemsworth has one of the most envied physiques. However, to achieve this, not only is it enough to have a severe training routine, you also have to adapt your diet. Chris himself shared what exercises he did.

Boxing round (cardio) – 3 minutes

50 squats (lower body)

40 sit-through or high-level climbers (mobility)

20 bike crunches with alternating blows

20 V-sit crunches

20 bike crunches

20 sit ups

20 Russian twists

25 push-ups

Rest 2 minutes

Repeat until all 4 sets are completed

From ‘The Machinist’ to ‘Batman’

Another one of the workouts (and diet) of a Hollywood actor. Christian Bale is one of the actors who has suffered the most physical changes according to the demands of the script. For ‘El Maquinista’, he had to change his diet and reduce it to about 200 calories a day: he lost 25 kilos in four months. Just 6 months later, he began filming Batman, where he sported a muscular and defined torso. In this way, he went from weighing 55 kilos to 100.

Back

Pulley Pull (Wide Grip) – 3×10

Barbell Row – 3×10

Shrug – 4 × 25

Wide grip pull-ups – 3×10

Barbell Deadlift – 10-8-5-5-3-Max

Arms

Bicep Curl – 3×10

Z-Bar French Press (Triceps) – 3×10

Alternating Hammer Bicep Curl – 3×10

Trasnuca Triceps Extensions – 3×10

Bench Bicep Curl – 3×10

High Pulley Triceps Extensions – 3×10

Shoulders

Alternate Front Raises – 3×10

Pull-ups – 3 × 10

Alternate Lateral Raises – 3×10

Shrug – 3 × 25

Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 10-8-5-5-3-Max

Legs

Calf raise – 25-25-25

Seated Leg Curl on Machine – 10-10-10

Bar Lunges – 20-20-20

Weighted Step Ups – 20-20-20

Barbell Front Squat – 10-10-10

Squats – 10-8-5-5-3-Max

Chest

Dumbbell Chest Press – 10-10-10

Pulley crossovers – 10-10-10

Lower pulley crossovers- 10-10-10

Incline Bench Chest Press – 10-10-10

Push-ups – 25-25-25

Z-Bar French Press – 10-8-5-5-3-Max