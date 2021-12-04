The strong fight between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend, at the 2021 MTV VMAs

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn was filled this past morning with the brilliant talent of all the well-known faces that attended the MTV VMAs 2021 ceremony. A long-awaited and in-person gala that was preceded by the spectacular poses we witnessed on the red carpet.

However, despite the fact that the real protagonists in the latter were the stunning looks with which the stars posed in front of the cameras, there was an unexpected altercation on the red carpet that shocked both the press and the public that was present.

This was none other than the strong dispute between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend, who got into each other in front of all the attendees. At the moment, the real reasons that led to the controversy between the two are unknown, but, without a doubt, the fight is and will be one of the things we remember when we remember the MTV Music Awards 2021 in the future.





Megan Fox, in a spectacular transparent dress, with her partner, the rapper, Machine Gun Kelly | GTRES

Nevertheless, yes there has been talk of the reason why this fight could have been triggered: a drink spilled by the boxer to the rapper. As ‘Page Six’ recounts, this incident took place before the red carpet started.